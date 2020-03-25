Businesses hiring in NE Kansas

Several have been affected by the COVID-19 epidemic. Jobs have been lost due to the coronavirus, and many are looking for work. Below we will post job openings available in the region to help those who are looking.

Dillons

To help keep stores stocked with fresh, affordable food and essentials, Dillons is now hiring, with immediate positions available throughout the store and with our pick up service.

APPLY HERE

Dollar General

As the heightened demand for household essentials offered by Dollar General stores continues across the country amid COVID-19 concerns, the Company plans to nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April as it continues to diligently work to support customers’ needs.

APPLY HERE

Johnsonville

Holton, KS

785 364-3126

Papa John’s

Papa John’s announced today the company is hiring up to 20,000 new restaurant team members. The pizza company is committed to the communities it serves by delivering meals and offering carryout, meeting a valuable need during these challenging times.

APPLY HERE

Walmart

In response to strong demand in stores, Walmart is hiring 150,000 new associates through the end of May. In Kansas, Walmart plans to hire more than 3,600 associates to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

APPLY HERE

If your company is hiring, submit details by sending us an E-MAIL