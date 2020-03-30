Businesses are adding a layer of protection during the coronavirus outbreak

A Topeka company is helping other businesses add a layer of protection as they provide essential services to the community.

The several businesses that are still open during the coronavirus outbreak are seeing new additions.

"They're not super intrusive, it still allows them to do their daily work," Jason Tomlinson of Binswanger Glass said.

These temporary sneeze guards are being installed in several businesses in Topeka.

"It doesn't present as just a giant barrier that makes people even more scared I think. It's just something they can put on their counter that does help protect them," Tomlinson explained.

Jason Tomlinson of Binswanger Glass says this is a safer way for businesses to continue their work.

"They are protecting cashiers and also customers from coming in contact direct, face-to-face contact so it just provides a barrier for anyone who has to pay their transaction, ring up their groceries, things like that," Tomlinson said.

Pharmacies, car dealerships, and grocery stores are among those adding this layer of protection.

"If it's a way for me to keep some people working and not have to lay people off that's great too, so that's certainly helpful from our standpoint if we can keep people working," Tomlinson emphasized.

Once the outbreak is over, Tomlinson says the sneeze guards can be easily removed, "We're not having to drill holes in your counters or do anything that is going to permanently impact your work spaces. These are self-standing, they also come with double-sided tape, so they can just be stuck on and then basically wipe clean once its time to remove them."

Binswanger Glass has installed the shields for businesses in Topeka, Lawrence and Manhattan so far.