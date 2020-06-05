Business fire closes Hwy. 59 north of Oskaloosa

A large fire has closed Hwy. 59 north of Oskaloosa.

Fire broke out at General Leasing and Marketing just after 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig.

A photo from the Sheriff's Office shows flames and smoke pouring from the structure. Herrig said the highway is closed in that area while crews work to put out the blaze.

The company works on various types of commercial trucks.

Further information was not available. 13 NEWS will provide updates as they are available.