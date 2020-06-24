Bus stop construction creates little traffic disruption

The City of Topeka says it will be constructing new bust stops along 17th St.

The City says several new bus stops will be constructed along 17th St. but should not impede traffic very much.

The work for removals and construction is usually intense at first, then as the work cures activity dies down according to the City.

The construction should not cause much of a disruption but there is traffic control around the area.

The City says the sites effected are as follows:

17th & Village – Traffic will be open in both directions with narrow lanes requiring slower travel.

17th & Fairlawn – Eastbound traffic past Fairlawn will shift to the middle lane.

18th & Atwood – Yield to oncoming traffic to get around the work.

The City of Topeka says it thanks residents for following traffic control around construction areas.

