Brown v. Board of Education NHS reopens to visitors and their questions

The Poet family of St. Joseph, MO used a road trip across Kansas to be among the first visitors to the recently reopened Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site.

Mom Jessica said Monday she is using the site’s background to discuss racial issues of today.

“I think it’s very important to know where we come from to see how far we’ve come or kinda of not how far we’ve come to understand where we need to get to,” she said.

"I think it's a very important site to start the conversation with my son about the racial tensions going on right now and explain to him why they started and why we're still speaking about them now."

The visit was a first of its kind for 10-year-old Luka, who said he was feeling several emotions from what he learned.

"Kind of sad and mad because you're like ‘why did they do this?’ and ‘why should they do this?’”

Site Superintendent Sherda Williams said inquiries like Luka’s is one thing staff missed about interacting with guests.

"As public servants we are very conscientious about that, that's our purpose of being here,” Williams said. “We're here to serve people and help them understand the story and its significance so to once again be able be interacting with visitors is really, just a really nice feeling."

The site has been constructing virtual visits since it closed in March and reconstructed the flow of foot traffic to follow social distancing guidelines.

Rangers are also spread around the site to limit person to person contact.

Williams expressed hope that visitors can still take away the impact of the case to apply to issues facing society today and adds the staff is eager to educate.

"We have a lot of questions that come up about all the race relations and the protests that are going on so our rangers are really skilled at facilitating that kind of dialogue and we hope to create a space here where people feel safe in asking those kinds of questions,” she said.

“We don’t try to judge anybody or insert our personal opinion but we try to link it to the history of the case and so it makes it a really meaningful experience I think not only for visitors but also for us too because we’re constantly learning from people.”

Williams said she is hopeful visitors from nearby or far away can appreciate Topeka’s role in creating historic change.

“It’s really meaningful to come back and learn about that foundation and how important it was as a legal building block to our society,” she said.

"Topeka is actually one of the best places to learn because it's a Midwestern town that you would not think that this could come from a place like this and yet that's exactly where it came from....it was just ordinary people making history because of what they stood for and what they stood up for.”

The Visitor Center is running on a modified schedule until further notice open Tuesday through Saturday 9 am to 5 pm and visitors are asked to wear masks.

The bookstore is also closed until further notice.

The grounds remain open daily.

