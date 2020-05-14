Brown County's Ari sniffs out Nebraska drug bust

Brown County's K-9 officer Ari was busy at work in two states recently.

On May 2, the Brown County Sheriff's Office was assisting Nebraska police with a search warrant in Richardson County. Thanks to the nose of Ari, deputies located a $5,000 in cash and a large quantity of drugs, including marijuana, mushrooms, pills, and ecstasy.

Falls City residents Matthew and Ashley Pohlman were both taken into custody.

Richardson County deputies had information that led to the search of a Brown County property as well, where Ari alerted deputies of a vehicle. Seven pounds of marijuana and a small amount of mushrooms were found in the vehicle.

Matthew Pohlman was charged with marijuana distribution and possessing drugs and paraphernalia.