Brown County Sheriff's Office offers thanks to community

Sheriff John Merchant has publicly announced his appreciation for the Brown County and Kansas communities.

Many Brown County residents have made masks, supplies, provided pathways to secure PPE, food and offerings of financial support to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Brown County Sheriff’s office says that they are still doing business as normal and that they have the needed supplies, equipment and training to keep the community safe during the health emergency.

There are safety precautions in place for contacting potential suspects which allows the Sheriff’s Office to continue to keep holding those accountable who choose not to obey the law.

While keeping in touch with law enforcement agencies across the country and nation the Sheriff’s office came to the conclusion that police presence must not be lessened and instead have taken necessary precautions to continue doing their jobs.

“After explaining this to several concerned families, they immediately offered supplies to the Sheriff’s office, knowing it would run them short – but wanted to help ensure the safety of the deputies and staff,” says Sheriff Merchant. “This is the kind of support and kindness that has been shown to us. We have a wonderful county, thank you all!”

The Sheriff also wants to remind the community to be kind to emergency services, health department personnel, hospice workers, doctors, nurses, military, businesses and many more that are still working amidst the pandemic.

He also says it’s important to check in on elderly neighbors and those living alone.

“I know these times are difficult but we will get through this, just keep in mind we are all in this together,” says Sheriff Merchant.

