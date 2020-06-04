Brown County Sheriff's Office asks for help in stolen implement case

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office needs help solving a theft case.

Between 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, and 9 a.m. Saturday, May 30, a Holland Disc Mower DB313R was stolen from the Skyview Implement Lot near Hiawatha.

The Mower is a 13’3” cut centerpivot discbine with rubber covered rollers and is valued at $40,000.

The Sheriff’s Office believes the vehicle is a dual rear wheeled truck with a bale spear or winch that lifted the mower for transport.

Anyone with information on the missing implement should call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 785-742-7125.

