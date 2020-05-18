Brown County Sheriff Memorial Scholarship winners announced

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant announces 2020 Brown County Sheriff Memorial Scholarship winners.

The Scholarship is dedicated to all Law Enforcement Officers who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

All six winners were presented with a Brown County Sheriff challenge coin, certificate and check.

This was the final year for the Brown County Sheriff Memorial Scholarship. Currently staff is working to combine the Brown County Sheriff Memorial Scholarship with the Deputy Todd Michael Widman Memorial Scholarship.

“We are so proud to provide these scholarships to our county High School seniors and wish them only the best for their futures,” says Sheriff Merchant.

The recipients are as follows:

Horton high school seniors: Grady Douglas Miller - $1,000, Kyle Albert Hammersmith - $500, Ally Marie Bottom - $500.

Hiawatha high school seniors: Nicole Mackey - $1,000, Annaliese Elizabeth Jeschke - $500, Katelyn Lay $500.