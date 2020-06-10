Brown Co. sees new teen safe driving program thanks to community support

Brown County teens have community support to thank for the implementation of a new safe driving program in the county says the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Before the COVID-19 closure of schools in the spring the Sargent Guilliams of the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office wanted to increase awareness in teenage drivers on the concerns of reckless driving and felt using a new Ford Raptor would make a good connecting point says the Sheriff’s Office.

Before the schools closed Hiawatha and Horton High Schools supported the program and Sgt. Guilliams was able to present in classrooms on the dangers of reckless driving.

The Sheriff’s Office says that in order to make the safe driving program a reality donations had to be raised to offset the costs of a normally commissioned patrol vehicle.

With donations the Sheriff’s Office raised less than half of the cost of the vehicle, $15,000. With the help of USDSA, the Hero Fund, Carls Body Shop, Hiawatha Ford, HD Repair, Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office and the Rodney and Sandy Paden family donations eventually reached over $35,000 says the release.

Sponsor names can be found on the bottom portion on the sides of the new safe driving program truck.

“Without their generous support, this program would not have been made possible,” says Sheriff John Merchant. “When we trade this vehicle in, there will be a great deal of equity towards the price of a patrol vehicle. To give you some idea of how much money we saved by garnering donations and services, a regular patrol vehicle at the state contract price is approximately $30,000 unequipped.”

