Brown Co. K-9 helps with Nebraska drug bust

The Brown County Sheriff's Office K-9 is credited with the assist on a Nebraska drug bust.

K-9 officer Ari assisted on a traffic stop Friday, just north of the Nebraska border.

Authorities say he helped deputies find more than a pound of meth, plus a variety of pills - including Adderall, Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, Tramadol, Morphine and Xanax.

The Richardson County, Nebraska Sheriff's Office booked 29-year-old Sara Ockinga and 48-year-old Oak Anderson on nine felony counts each.