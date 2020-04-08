Brookdale residents treated to porch concert

The residents at Brookdale Topeka got front row seats to a COVID-safe concert.

The alzheimer's and dementia care community had musician Vaughn Cowden come and play some tunes for the residents.

He played selections from the 30s through 60s, with a few songs from the 70s as well.

A speaker inside was connected to Cowden's set up on the front porch, where his audience was able to watch him play through the window.

Cowden was grateful for the opportunity to play his music.

"It's a joy to do be playing in a time that it's not likely you're going to get a chance to play," Cowden said. "So, this is what we do."

He also noted that it was nice to be able to play in the shade.