KSU Faculty & Staff helping state's COVID-19 efforts

With school out across the state, several bright minds who would normally be in the classroom this time of year are using their knowledge to help flatten the Coronavirus curve.

Kansas State University says several members of their faculty and staff were sent to Topeka to assist the KDHE in response to a request for help from the agency.

The university says they are logging samples, record keeping, and other routine tasks so that trained KDHE staff to focus on critical items and COVID-19 testing.

K-State also said testing equipment from their Biosecurity Research Institute is being shared with KDHE to expand testing capacity in the state.

In addition to the loaned equipment, K-State says they have donated more than 58,000 gloves, 1,600 N-95 masks, lab coats and safety goggles to the Kansas Division of Emergency Management and the Riley County Emergency Operations Center.

Officials say the university's College of Veterinary medicine is also sharing resources with local health organizations to help with containment efforts.

K-State says they have also licensed a technology that may lead to the production of an antiviral drug to treat coronaviruses and noroviruses.