Bridge inspections extend lane closures in Topeka

Bridge inspections and guard rail maintenance in Topeka have been extended through Friday, June 19.

The original inspections on the U.S. 75 Westgate bridges in Topeka, which has closed lanes on the highway, was expected to be completed on Thursday, June 18, but has now been extended, says the Kansas Department of Transportation.

KDOT says motorists should be alert and obey all warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

For more information on KDOT projects visit the KDOT website or call 5-1-1.

