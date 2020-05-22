Brewster Place reports 1 new case of COVID-19

Brewster Place is now reporting 1 positive case of COVID-19.

Brewster Place President and CEO Joe Ewert confirmed that one staff member started showing symptoms on their days off, informed supervisors and received test results yesterday, Thursday, May 21.

All residents at the senior living home have been notified along with family.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment as well as the CDC and the County health officials have all been informed.

Currently Brewster Place is testing all 250 employees and staff and are hoping for results by Monday, May 25.