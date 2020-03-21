Brew Bank in Topeka closes

Brew Bank in downtown Topeka announced Thursday they will be closing their doors for the foreseeable future.

In a Facebook post the bar business said, "Sorry Topeka, we tried to hang on as long as we could. We can't thank you enough for the support. From winning the TopTank contest, to our opening in September, to today, you have made our little dream a reality. Now we must close the door on that dream."

The bar business held its grand opening on South Kansas Ave. in September 2019.

It was a unique addition to Topeka, offering self-service taps with craft beers from around the state and a menu of shareable food items.

After thanking the customers and community, the business ending the post by saying, "Hope to see you all again someday. Cheers!"