Breezy and warmer today

After several days of cool weather, we will finally begin a warming trend this weekend that will last for much of the upcoming week.

Look for plenty of sunshine today, along with some high level clouds. Southwest winds will be gusty during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s, which is about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than yesterday.

There will be a slight chance of a few showers and storms tonight into Sunday morning, but most areas will have a better chance of staying dry. There will not be any severe weather if storms develop.

Otherwise, clouds will decrease Sunday. It will be mild again with highs in the mid 60s.

There is another slight chance of showers and storms Sunday night into Monday morning. Again, rain will not be widespread, so not everyone will get in on the moisture.

Temperatures will likely remain in the upper 60s to low 70s for the entire week ahead. Morning low temperatures will remain above freezing too with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Our next storm system will bring a potential for more widespread rainfall Wednesday and Wednesday night. Severe weather is not expected with this round of rain.