Breezy and hot Sunday

Hot weather will continue for the next couple of days before a strong cold front arrives Tuesday, bringing some heat relief.

Temperatures Sunday will start out warm in the low to mid 70s. Afternoon highs will once again reach the low to mid 90s. South winds will be a bit gusty during the afternoon.

Hot and breezy conditions will continue on Monday with sunshine. Highs will reach the low 90s.

A strong cold front will move in on Tuesday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected.

It will start out warm Tuesday with temperatures in the mid 80s, but it will turn sharply cooler as the front passes through with temperatures falling into the 60s by late afternoon and early evening.

This will set us up for a bit cooler conditions through the middle to end of the upcoming week with highs in the low to mid 80s with much lower humidity.