Breezy Sunday, several dry days ahead

A stray shower or storm will remain possible through sunset, then get ready for several days of dry and mild weather.

Temperatures Sunday morning will start out in the low to mid 50s. You notice breezy winds out of the northwest behind a cold front.

Afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky. The humidity will be lower than today.

Highs will remain in the low 70s through Tuesday with low humidity and light winds. It should be a stretch of some very nice weather for the start of the week.

We will begin to warm up as we head toward the end of the week as higher humidity returns.

The weather pattern will favor dry conditions all week long with our next chance of showers and storms holding off until next weekend.