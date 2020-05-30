Breezy & warmer Sunday

A warming trend is expected over the next few days as highs could reach 90 degrees for the first time this year into the week ahead.

A few showers will be possible overnight and into Sunday morning. Rain will remain scattered, so not everyone will get the moisture. Where we do see rain, amounts should remain under one tenth of an inch.

Breezy south winds are expected Sunday afternoon as high temperatures reach the low to mid 80s.

Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s on Monday as gusty south winds continue. Most areas will reach the low 90s on Tuesday with dry weather expected for the start of the week.

A weak cold front will move into the area late Wednesday, which could lead to some showers and storms Wednesday evening through Wednesday night.

A few strong storms cannot be ruled out, but the threat of widespread severe weather appears low at this time.

The warmer weather will last all the way through next weekend with high temperatures continuing to range from 85 to 90 degrees.