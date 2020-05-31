Breezy & warmer Monday

Get ready for a prolonged stretch of hot weather for the entire week ahead as a summerlike weather pattern develops for the start of June.

A few isolated rain showers will be possible this evening and overnight for areas mainly north of I-70. Most areas will stay dry.

Otherwise, we will have plenty of sunshine Monday with some high level clouds. South winds will be gusty during the afternoon.

High temperatures will reach the mid 80s to near 90, which will be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than today.

Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 90s every day for the rest of the week and into next weekend. The humidity levels will also increase, which will put the heat index in the mid 90s.

The weather pattern will also favor several dry days for the week ahead. The exception will be late Wednesday into Wednesday night.

As a weak cold front stalls over the area, there could be some scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few strong storms cannot be ruled out, but the risk of widespread severe weather will remain low.