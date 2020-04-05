Breezy & much warmer Monday

The warming trend will continue for the start of the week with high temperatures well above average from Monday through Wednesday.

Monday morning will start out warmer than the past few days with temperatures in the mid 50s.

We will start out cloudy, but sunshine should start to return by the afternoon as the winds turn gusty out of the south. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s, which will be about 15 degrees warmer than today.

Tuesday will bring some of the warmest weather we have had since early October as highs are expected to reach the low 80s during the afternoon. The winds will not be as gusty with speeds mainly under 15 mph.

Wednesday will be the last warm day of the week. Highs will reach the mid 70s to near 80 before a strong cold front moves through during the evening. Behind the front, the winds will turn gusty out of the north, and temperatures will rapidly fall into the 60s.

The front is expected to move through dry, but there could be some opportunity for rain from Friday through next weekend. There is high uncertainty in this potential, so we are keeping rain out of the forecast for now.

Temperatures will remain cooler with highs near 60 from Thursday through next weekend.