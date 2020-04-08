Breezy & much cooler Thursday

Much cooler temperatures are expected this evening and Thursday behind a strong cold front that moved through the area this afternoon.

North winds will remain gusty through midnight as temperatures rapidly fall. Thursday morning temperatures will end up around 40 degrees with afternoon highs in the mid 50s to near 60.

Breezy winds will return Thursday afternoon with gusts up to 35 mph. We will remain dry behind the front with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will get even colder with a hard freeze expected again by Friday morning with low temperatures in the upper 20s. Afternoon highs Friday will return to the upper 50s with lighter winds.

Our attention then turns to rain and thunderstorms that are expected to arrive this weekend. The first round will arrive Friday night through Saturday morning. The threat of severe weather with this first round is low.

A few more storms may redevelop Saturday evening, initially for areas in the western part of the viewing area. Any storms that develop could produce some hail and gusty winds, but the severe threat looks like it will remain isolated.

More rounds of showers and storms are expected on Sunday, but the severe threat will be low for the second half of the weekend.

Temperatures Saturday will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Another strong cold front will move through on Sunday with temperatures falling into the 40s during the afternoon with very gusty northwest winds.

This will set us up for several cooler days next week with multiple mornings of frost with lows near 30 and afternoon highs near 50.