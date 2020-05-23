Breezy & humid Sunday, storms return late

Warm and humid conditions will continue into Sunday as storm chances begin to increase for the remainder of the Memorial Day weekend.

We will remain dry tonight as temperatures stay mild. Lows will only fall back into the upper 60s by Sunday morning.

South winds will be breezy Sunday afternoon, which will keep the high humidity in place. Afternoon heat index values will range from 85 to 90 degrees.

A few showers and storms will begin to develop during the afternoon with activity becoming more widespread later in the evening and into Sunday night.

Some of the stronger storms could be severe with hail and gusty winds the primary threats. Localized flooding will also be a concern later Sunday night, especially for areas that have already received heavy rain over the past couple of days.

Occasional showers and storms will continue on Memorial Day and through the middle of the upcoming week, but the severe weather threat will diminish as the temperatures will turn a bit cooler.