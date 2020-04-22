Boulevard introduces Takeout Bingo for Topeka

Boulevard Brewing Company is encouraging Kansans to support local restaurants by creating a Takeout Bingo game. Starting Wednesday, you can download the bingo card for your city at www.boulevard.com/bingo/.

Once you complete your bingo card and submit your receipts for each restaurant you visited, you will receive a $10 Boulevard gift card and an exclusive koozie.

Bingo cards are available for several areas of Kansas City, as well as Johnson and Wyandotte County, Lawrence, Lee's Summit, Northland and Topeka.