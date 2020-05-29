Bomb threat at Manhattan Regional Airport

The Riley County Police Department says Manhattan Regional Airport has been evacuated after a bomb threat was called in to the facility.

According to RCPD, around 9:40 Friday morning Manhattan Regional Airport Security called 911 after someone left a voicemail with the threat, saying there was a bomb in the airport.

The RCPD Bomb Team and the Hazardous Device Unit from the Kansas Highway Patrol are on scene.

“This is still an active investigation. Avoid the 5500 block of Skyway Drive while officers work to ensure the safety of those in the area,” said RCPD.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more as it becomes available.