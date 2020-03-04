Boil water advisory rescinded for Lakeside Village in Jefferson Co.

The community of Lakeside Village in Jefferson Co. is no longer under a boil water advisory. This comes months after their water pumps were under water due to flooding.

According to KDHE, the advisory was established April 15, 2019 because of a loss of pressure.

The Army National Guard was delivering 40,000 gallons of water to the Lakeside Village Pump House due to flooding at Lake Perry left the community’s pumps underwater.

“Laboratory testing samples collected from the Lakeside Village Improvement District indicate no evidence of contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved,” KDHE said in a release.

During the water shortage for that community, Lakeside Village Board of Directors also provided additional bottled water to residents.