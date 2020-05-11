Boil Water Advisory for City of Wetmore

A boil water advisory was issued for Nemaha County today.

Residents of the City of Wetmore in Nemaha County need to begin observing the tap water. A city line broke resulting in contamination of the city’s water supply putting people at risk for bacterial contamination.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says to look for tap water that appears dirty. They say to let the water run until it clears then boil the water before drinking or cooking with it. Dispose of ice cubes and do not continue to use ice from an automatic ice maker.

In order to clean, disinfect contact surfaces by immersing in clean tap water containing one teaspoon of bleach per gallon of water. Water for bathing does not typically need to be boiled, however children should be supervised in order to keep them from ingesting the contaminated water. People with open wounds should consult a physician on safe bathing practices.

The advisory takes effect today, May 11, and will remain in effect until the risk of bacterial contamination is clear.

Only KDHE may rescind the order following testing of the water at a certified laboratory. For questions contact the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514 or visit their web page.