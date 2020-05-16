Body recovered from Mission Creek after search, man identified

In a release sent by the Shawnee County Sheriff's office, the body of 32-year-old Cody Campbell was recovered from Mission Creek Saturday.

Shawnee County Sheriffs originally got the call that someone had drowned in the Mission creek near the 1800 block of SW Glick Rd. Friday at 9:42 a.m.

According to statements from the scene, Campbell and another individual were working on land near the creek.

A dog entered the water, and Cambell drowned after jumping in attempting to save it.

He was swept away by the fast moving waters.

The other person attempted to rescue him but was unsuccessful.