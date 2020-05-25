Body pulled from Walnut River in Cowley County

Butler County Sheriff, Kelly Herzet, confirms a body has been pulled from the Walnut River Saturday in Cowley County.

This is the same river where a 19-year-old man went missing in Butler County a couple of weeks ago.

The gender and age of the individual found Saturday is still unclear.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office says a fisherman found the body Saturday afternoon floating near the Tunnel Mill Dam in Winfield. Around 1 o'clock, the Winfield Fire Department responded to The Pecan Grove at the Fairgrounds and recovered the body near the twenty thousand block of 95th Road.

Crews deployed two boats to retrieve the body. Captain Stewart Cassaboom with the Winfield Fire Department says the current was too strong, so they had to reposition themselves further downstream to successfully extract the body.

“It took us about an hour and a half to finally get where we needed to to get the body and then get it back to an area where we could actually get any control and try to get it removed from the river.” Cassaboom said.

He says a funeral home and the Sheriff's Office took the body, and will investigate.

“Confirmed it is male." Cassaboom said. "The body has been in there for a while so as far as confirmation on age, name, things like that, I don’t have much.”