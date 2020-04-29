Body found in Lakeview Lake

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies located the body of a man in Lakeview Lake, about a mile north of Lawrence.

The body belonged to Stanley Shepard Jr., 66, of Lawrence. On April 28, witnesses reported seeing Shepard's row boat on the water and were concerned that he was not coming to shore with a storm approaching. When deputies located the boat, it was empty.

The next morning, the search for Shepard resumed and his body was recovered from the lake around 11:30 that morning.