Body found in Kansas watershed that of missing man

Police say a body found in an Atchison watershed dam in northeastern Kansas is that of a missing Atchison man.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said the body, found Friday afternoon, has been identified as that of 47-year-old Joseph Leger, Jr., MSC Radio News repored.

Officers were called to the dam just after 2 p.m. Friday after someone spotted the body in the water.

"We do know that it's a missing person that we've been looking for over recent weeks," Wilson said. "We've had an ongoing investigation focused on trying to locate him."

Leger was last seen on Feb. 5 and reported missing on Feb. 19, Wilson said.

A cause of death wasn't immediately known Friday, Wilson said. An autopsy will be conducted in Kansas City.