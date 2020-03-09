Body found at landfill being investigated as suspicious death

The Topeka Police Department says a body found at the Rolling Meadows Landfill is being investigated as a suspicious death.

According to TPD, the body was found around noon at the landfill at 7351 NW US 75 Highway, but they believe the death occurred at another location.

The Shawnee County Sheriff Office started the investigation, but turned it over to TPD once they determined it happened in the city limits.

Officers say they are investigating and anyone who has any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.

