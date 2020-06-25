Body of man who fell out of boat found in Hillsdale Lake

The body of a man who fell out of a boat at Hillsdale Lake has been located.

WDAF-TV reports that recovery crews found the man's body on June 24 around noon. Authorities have identified him as 65-year-old Richard Bangs of Spring Hill.

Rescue crews were first called to a boat ramp on the lake on June 23 after a witness reported seeing Bangs fall out of a boat while trying to tie off. Crews searched for hours before suspending the effort overnight and resuming the next morning.