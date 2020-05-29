Blue-Green Algae Watch issued for Marion Co. Lake

A public health advisory for a blue-green algae watch has been issued for Marion County and lifted for Lake Shawnee.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism has issued a public health advisory for Marion County Lake in Marion County and lifted the watch for Lake Shawnee in Shawnee County.

A watch means that blue-green algae and blue-green algae blooms have been detected or are likely to develop in bodies of water. Residents are encouraged to avoid areas where algae has accumulated and to keep pets, livestock and children away from water.

During a watch status KDHE recommends the following:

Signage be posted at all public access locations.

Water may be unsafe for humans and animals.

Avoid areas where algae has accumulated and do not let people or pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near algae blooms.

Boating and fishing are safe, inhalation of spray may affect some individuals, avoid direct contact with water and wash with clean water after any contact.

Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portions only.

The KDHE investigates bodies of water that are accessible to the public for blue-green algae after a report is received of a bloom in a Kansas lake. They then report on potentially harmful conditions based on field observation and sampling.

Blooms are unpredictable and can develop rapidly as well as float around bodies of water. This requires visitors to exercise best jedgement. If scum is visible avoud contack and keep pets away. These are indications of a present bloom. Pet owners should be aware that animals that swim or drink the watrer may become seriously ill or die.

For more information visit the KDHE website.

