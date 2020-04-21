Blue-Green Algae Warning issued for Lake Shawnee

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a Blue-Green Algae Warning for Lake Shawnee.

According KDHE, they issue a warning when the find potential algae blooms in the water.

Here is what the warning means:

- Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

- Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

- Water contact should be avoided.

- Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

- Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

- If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

- Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

“Kansans should be aware that blooms are unpredictable. They can develop rapidly and may float around the lake, requiring visitors to exercise their best judgment. If there is scum, a paint-like surface or the water is bright green, avoid contact and keep pets away. These are indications that a harmful bloom may be present,” they said in a news release.

