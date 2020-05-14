Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas names two new board members

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Board of Directors has two new directors among four elected.

Rick D. Baden, Pittsburg, and Amanda D. Huelskamp, Andover, were two of four directors elected to four-year terms on the Kansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield Board of Directors. The announcement was made at its annual meeting today, Thursday, May 14.

Gregory V. Binns, Hutchinson, and Megan L. Jones, Topeka, were re-elected to new four-year terms on the board.

Baden is president and CFO for Watco Companies, LLC, a transportation company in Pittsburg. Huelskamp is vice president of human resources at Global Parts, Inc. Binns is vice chairman of First National Bank in Hutchinson. Jones is the founder and president of Jones Advisory Group.

Two long-time directors retired in conjunction with the annual meeting as well. Diane L. Lee, retired CPA from Hutchinson, who joined the board in 2008 and has served as chairman from 2016 – 2019. Steve W. Sloan, president of Midwest Minerals, Inc., in Pittsburg, has served Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas since 2008 as well and served as chairman from 2013 – 2016.

Other members include Matthew D. All, Lawrence; Carolyn R. Banning, CPA/PFS, Dodge City; Jennifer L. Brull, M.D., Plainville; Leonore R. Hernandez, New Strawn; Rick C. Jackson, Topeka; James A. Klausman, Topeka; Jena K. Lysen, SHRM-SCP, SPHR, Wichita; Jeff D. Mullen, Wichita; Cathy Mih Taylor, M.D., Chanute; Jeffrey R. Thompson, Salina; Angela N. Wilson, DDS, Lawrence; and Kenneth W. Winter, Dodge City.

