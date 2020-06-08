Blue Cross Blue Shield donates $250K toward PPE development

As part of their efforts to support COVID-19 relief measures, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas has provided $250,000 to colleges and businesses around the state.

“We are proud to provide relief where we can to organizations across our state that are working hard to meet the needs of all Kansans,” said Matt All, president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. “We care deeply about our communities and are committed to providing assistance where we can. NetWork Kansas is doing an incredible job of keeping the entrepreneurial spirit alive and strong during this time while also helping those on the frontlines, and we are grateful for that work.”

They provided the funds to NetWork Kansas, who distributed them to institutions making protective equipment and supplies.

"NetWork Kansas is thrilled to work with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas on this grant project to ensure Kansas health providers are getting the PPE equipment they need,” said Steve Radley, president & CEO, NetWork Kansas. “These BCBSKS grant investments will accelerate delivery of PPE equipment and build capacity in businesses and other entrepreneurial organizations for the future. "

Emporia State is among those selected. They are receiving $32,000 to aid their efforts.

Blue Cross Blue Shield recently donated $200,000 to local health departments around the state as well.