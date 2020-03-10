Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas expands COVID-19 coverage

The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas is ramping up efforts to combat the coronovirus.

The company announced today that they are expanding their COVID-19 coverage.

“Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas will always protect the health and well-being of our members and our communities,” Matt All, president and CEO, said. “As concerns over the virus continue to rise, we want to give our members peace of mind by making it easier for them to get the care they need for COVID-19.”

Blue Cross Blue Shield says they will cover the costs of medically necessary testing for the virus, allow members to refill their prescriptions before they are due, and will encourage people to utilize telehealth or virtual care where applicable, rather than seeking in-person care.

They will also make clinical staff available solely to address any questions related to COVID-19.

The company says they want to make it easy for people to get the care they need for the virus.