Blarney Breakfast serves up a good cause for Capper Foundation

The Capper Foundation held their annual Blarney Breakfast Saturday morning at the Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant.

The buffet style breakfast included all you can eat along with raffles, t-shirts and local celebrity servers.

The event is put on by the Capper Foundation which works to help individuals with disabilities build the skills and access the resources they need to live, learn, work and play.

"St. Patrick's Day is a natural for this," Jay Ives, owner of Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant said. "We've have Irish music, we have the Irish beer, we have everybody dressed up in Irish garb. We've had several hundred people this morning, which is a really good thing.

"Every dollar coming in the door today goes to the Capper Foundation," Ives emphasized.

This is the 23rd year of the Blarney Breakfast.