"Black Lives Matter" artwork added in NOTO

A new mural draws attention the the fight for racial justice.

The artwork depicting the words "Black Lives Matter" is painted across the main parking lot in the North Topeka Arts District.

The yellow words stretching across the pavement are visible from the north end of the Kansas Avenue bridge.

A similar artwork is painted along a street north of the White House in Washington, D.C. Their city's mayor renamed the area "Black Lives Matter Plaza."

It was not immediately known who was behind the NOTO artwork.