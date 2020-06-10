Black Forest Decor loses legal battle in disability discrimination case

Black Forest Décor, LLC, has been ordered to pay a $55,000 settlement in a disability discrimination lawsuit says a release from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Black Forest Décor, LLC, is a Jenks, Oklahoma-based internet retailer that specializes in cabin décor, and they have been ordered to pay $55,000 to a fired worker to resolve a disability discrimination case filed by the Commission says the EEOC.

According to the lawsuit, in February 2018, Barbara Berry, a worker in the Enid, Oklahoma warehouse, notified the company that she had a medical condition that would likely require surgery and that the doctor had released her to work up until the date of the surgery.

The lawsuit says that in response Black Forest placed Berry on unpaid leave until her surgery due to the company being afraid it would be liable if anything were to happen to her while working.

The lawsuit also says that Berry kept the company updated with details about her surgery and the company did not contact her again until three weeks later when they sent her a letter firing her for “excessive absences.”

The EEOC says that firing Berry violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits employers from taking adverse employment actions against individuals because of a disability, including unnecessary leave.

According to the EEOC the lawsuit was filed in September 2019 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma after trying to reach a pre-litigation settlement first.

The release states that Judge Scott L. Palk entered a 3-year consent decree which settled the suit and requires Black Forest Décor to pay $55,000 in monetary damages to Berry and adopt new policies to provide annual employee training to ensure compliance with the ADA.

Furthermore, Black Forest Décor must post an anti-discrimination notice and track denied accommodation requests and discharges for medical-related absences and report them to the EEOC according to the settlement.

“Where an employee with a disability is willing and able to work safely, an employer must treat her the same as it would any other employee who is likewise willing and able to work,” says Andrea G. Baran, the EEOC’s regional attorney in St. Louis. “Forcing an employee with a disability to take unpaid leave based on fear and speculation – and then firing her for using that leave – violates the ADA as well as common sense, logic and basic fairness.”

“Disability discrimination in the workplace hurts everyone – employers and employees,” added EEOC St. Louis director, L. Jack Vasquez, Jr. “We encourage workers who believe they’ve experienced discrimination because of disability to report that information to the EEOC.”

The EEOC says it is responsible for enforcing federal laws prohibiting employment discrimination and that the St. Louis office oversees Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and a portion of southern Illinois.

For more information on the EEOC or for updates on pending litigation visit its website.

