BioKansas launching emergency supply hub to help in coronavirus efforts

A Kansas bioscience organization has launched an effort to fight COVID-19.

Science network BioKansas launched an emergency supply hub, from which they will coordinate efforts and bring in additional supplies to treat patients with COVID-19.

They are asking all life science and healthcare organizations to pitch in in anyway they can, from donating supplies and equipment to offering medical expertise.

BioKansas says they are trying to centralize information about supplies and issues in getting them.

"Understanding the state, its unique needs, and where resources may exist is critical for providing a rapid response to address state and local supply shortages," Sonia M. Hall, PhD; President & CEO of BioKansas; said. "We’re able to leverage our broad connections between private companies, non-profit organizations, and academic institutions to increase the flow of supplies and communications to those who need it most."

They have a link for donations and supply challenges on their website: biokansas.org.