Bike project, broken water main closes pair of city streets

City officials on Monday announce a pair of street closings, one because of a bikeways project and the other because of another water main break in the same area where other breaks have been reported in the past couple of weeks.

City Traffic Engineer Kristi Ericksen says Phase 3 of the Bikeways project "is officially underway" and the work will result in the closing of S.W. 8th Avenue between College and Mulvane starting Monday. This part of the work is expected to last one week, and the street should be open by early next week.

The contractor, Kaaz Construction, plans to move from west to east along S.W. 8th, closing one block at a time. Intersections are scheduled to be open, but that is subject to change, Ericksen says.

Ericksen added that there was another water main break near S.E. 10th and Branner. She said S.E. 10th Avenue is closed from just east of Branner to Chandler.

This will push the opening of S.E 10th back another two weeks or so, Ericksen says.

Another water main break in the same area was reported March 27.

The city is asking all motorists to use posted detours instead of cutting through neighborhood streets.

For more information on the city's Capital Improvement Projects, visit https://topeka.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6b1035a84c384206a3bbecb3386a3ce0.