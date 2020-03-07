Big 12 releases Conference Tournament Bracket

The Big 12 released the bracket for the Conference Tournament. After winning the regular season title, Kansas was named the top seed and was awarded a first-round bye. Kansas State was given the 10th-seed after finishing the regular season at the bottom of the Big 12 (3-15 in conference play).

The Jayhawks will face off on Thursday, March 12th against the winner of No. 8 Oklahoma State and No. 9 Iowa State. Those two play in the first round Wednesday, March 11th at 6:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, Kansas State will also open up in the first round on Wednesday. The Wildats will play No. 7 TCU at 8:00 p.m. That game will be shown on ESPNU.

The Big 12 Championship is scheduled for Saturday, March 14th. That game will be played at 5:00 p.m. and be shown on ESPN.