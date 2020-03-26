Big 12 commissioner discusses future sports plans

The sports world is starting to add up the financial impact of the cancellations due to the coronavirus.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a teleconference today that cancelling the conference tournament, and NCAA tournament cost the league around 16 million dollars for its member schools.

He also said it is very unlikely any school holds a spring football game.

“This is a new day,” Bowlsby said. “And I think it's going to have to be almost entirely dictated by the circumstances once those circumstances are known. Right now, I don't think there's a crystal ball on the planet that can tell us what's going to happen in the coming months.”

Bowlsby said the conference is planning for a fall football season. However, he doesn't expect any action for at least six to eight weeks.