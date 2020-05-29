Big 12 cancels 2020 summer camps and clinics

The Big 12 has canceled all 2020 summer camps and clinics for athletic departments through August 31.

"Due to continued concerns related to COVID-19 and in the interest of student-athlete well-being, the Big 12 has announced that no on-campus camps will be permitted this summer," K-State Athletics wrote on Twitter.

K-State added each team's staff will be in touch with those who registered for camps already to issue credits or refunds.

KU has not yet posted information on its plans. We'll update this story when more information becomes available.