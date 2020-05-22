Big 12 approves plan for bringing student-athletes back to campus

Sports is headed back to campus.

The Big 12 Conference Board of Directors announced a plan Friday to allow student-athletes to begin voluntary activities.

It is a phased in approach, beginning with football student-athletes. Starting June 15, they will be allowed to access campus athletic facilities and support personnel for voluntary conditioning and training exercises.

The next step is July 1, and allows volleyball, soccer and cross country student-athletes to return. All other Big 12 sports-activities are slated to start July 15.

The Big 12 says bringing student-athletes back in phases will help them adopt best practices for slowing the spread of COVID-19, and ensuring a safe environment. It also allows time for school to prepare their facilities.

In mid-March, the Big 12 announced it would suspend all organized and voluntary team activities until May 31. The conference says those policies will remain in effect until the dates listed in the new phase-in plan.