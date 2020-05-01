Big 12 Commissioner Bowlsby concerned about ending season, not starting it

The return of college sports could come as early as this fall, but Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby is thinking even further ahead.

In an interview with Sirius XM Big 12 Radio, Bowlsby said he's optimistic about college football starting on time, or at least close to it. However, he said he's more concerned about the season ending.

"If the virus comes roaring back in the traditional flu and virus season in November, December, through March, I wonder if we're going to get basketball seasons in," Bowlsby said. "I wonder if we're going to get the college football playoff in, I wonder if we're going to get the NCAA tournament in."