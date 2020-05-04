Big 10 suspending organized activities until June 1

(WIBW) -- One of college sports highest profile conferences is putting sports on the backburner.
The Big 10, home to schools like Ohio State University and Michigan University, announced in a statement that they are extending their suspension of organized activities until June 1. They say they will reevaluate the necessity again at that time.
The suspension also includes on and off campus recruiting.
The conference says their main priority is the health and safety of its students, staff, and fans.